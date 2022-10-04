Novak Djokovic discusses retirement and who will cry for him when it comes

Novak Djokovic has assured fans that he is ‘not even close’ to retiring, although it is hard not to think about it after being part of Roger Federer’s send off.

Djokovic was part of Team Europe alongside Federer at the Laver Cup as the tennis world gathered to say goodbye to arguably its greatest ever icon.

While Djokovic is 35 years old now, he still appears to at his physical peak and, if anything, his enforced reduced schedule in 2022 with him missing two Grand Slams may have actually helped extend his longevity even further.

It should perhaps come as no surprise, then, that Djokovic says his own retirement is not even remotely on the cards right now.

"I'm not close to retirement, I don't want to think too much about it,” he told Telegraf. “Roger had a beautiful send-off at the Laver Cup in London. We were all there, with his family, to say goodbye to him at a magnificent event in a magnificent arena.

"It must have been special for him and there is no doubt that he deserved it. One thing I know is that I will definitely want my great rivals to come and say goodbye to me."

There was barely a dry eye in the house as Federer retired, with Rafael Nadal even crying whilst sat alongside the Swiss star.

Djokovic, though, is not necessarily expecting the same kind of emotion for him, although there is at least one person he believes will cry when he hangs up his racket.

"My mother for sure!" he joked.

Djokovic will play Asanta this week following his hugely impressive title in Tel-Aviv – the 89th of his career so far.

