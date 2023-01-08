Novak Djokovic gives injury update after Adelaide triumph

Novak Djokovic won his 92nd career title in Adelaide today, and afterwards gave an injury update on a suspected hamstring problem.

Djokovic defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final of the Adelaide International a couple of days ago and had to call a medical time out during the first set after he was seen holding his hamstring on court.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion went on to win the match and set up a final against American Seb Korda, but queries over the potential injury remained.

In the final Djokovic had an uncharacteristically slow start, losing the first set and facing Championship point in the second. However, the former world number one showed the resilience we have come to know from him, eventually winning the tie 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Although no signs of the injury were seen during the final, Djokovic said after the match that he’d had to work extra hard in preparation to overcome any issues.

“I woke up alright. Went deep into night last night with work done with the physio,” Djokovic said.

“Talked with the doctors, as well, of the tournament, et cetera. There was a lot of care going into today's match about the hamstring. It was alright.”

Djokovic, who is hoping to win his tenth Australian Open this month, said he did feel signs of the injury through the match but not enough to worry him.

“[A] few times in the match I felt was tightening up, the muscle, but nothing that would worry me for my performance.”

If Djokovic can win the Australian Open, it will put him on 22 Grand Slam titles, a record that is currently held by Rafael Nadal. Nadal though, as defending Australian Open champion, will be hoping to clinch his 23rd.

Djokovic is in incredible form, despite not being able to compete in a few tournaments last season, he won five titles including Wimbledon and the Nitto ATP finals and only lost seven matches all season.

Meanwhile Nadal has barely played over the last few months and has lost both of his singles matches this year, in the United Cup, after a disrupted year of injury problems.

