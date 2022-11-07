Novak Djokovic hails ‘impressive’ youngers Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune

Novak Djokovic has praised the attributes of two of the sports’ young hot shots, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.

Djokovic lost to Rune in the Paris Masters final this week, where the Dane claimed his first ATP Masters title and a career-high ranking in the top ten.

Spaniard Alcaraz, meanwhile, won his first Grand Slam at the US Open in September, becoming the youngest world number one ranked man in ATP history.

“They are similar in terms of physicality. I think they are both really fit. They train very hard. They are very dedicated guys. They defend, both of them, extremely well,” said Djokovic.

“Rune has a better backhand. Alcaraz has a better forehand. But they are both improving on those shots that maybe are not as good as maybe other shot. But they, you know, when I say, you know, is ‘not as good’ meaning it’s not a huge difference.

“I mean, they have great shots. I mean, great forehand from Rune or great backhand from Alcaraz. They are very complete players for 19-year-olds. It’s quite impressive.

“Also, their energy on the court, just wanting, motivating themselves and wanting to do well and staying mentally present, it’s impressive.”

Following his Paris Masters win, Rune praised Djokovic, saying it was a pleasure to share the court with the Serbian and admitting he was one of his favourite players.

Afterwards Djokovic joked “I'm not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality, you're a very dedicated guy who loves tennis.

“You've put in a lot of hours of hard work, it's paying off for you and your future is bright."

