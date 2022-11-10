Novak Djokovic handed tough ATP Finals draw but avoids Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic has been handed a tough draw for the ATP Finals, although it has been relatively kind to Rafael Nadal.

Nadal, who has never won the tour finals and only has one indoor hardcourt title to his name in his career, will start his campaign against Taylor Fritz in Green Group.

The American is making his debut at the competition, and he will have bad memories from his last meeting with Nadal.

That came at Wimbledon, when Nadal overcame an obvious abdominal tear to beat him in the quarterfinals. However, Fritz did defeat the Spaniard in the Indian Wells final earlier in the year.

Casper Ruud, who Nadal defeated in the French Open final this season, is also in Green Group, as is the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Novak Djokovic has been drawn in the much tougher Red Group, and he will open his campaign against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas has a chance to finish the season as world number one if he can be perfect in Turin, so the 2019 champion is likely to be motivated.

Russian duo Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are the other two players in Red Gorup.

The action gets underway on Sunday November 13 when the round robin stage starts.

