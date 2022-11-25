Novak Djokovic 'heavy favourite' to win Australian Open 2023, claims former ATP star

Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the Australian Open in 2023 after being denied the chance to compete in the tournament this year, according to former ATP star and 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion Todd Woodbridge.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic was prohibitted from defending his title earlier this year when he was deported from Australia due to him failing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The 35-year-olds deportation resulted in a three-year ban from Australia, but earlier this month the country's new immigration minister overturned the ban meaning Djokovic will be free to compete for his tenth Australian Open title.

Woodbridge revealed that he thought it was the 'best scenario' for the tournament to have Djokovic competing while predicting that the Serb will be the one to beat in Australia.

''I think that’s the best scenario for the tournament because we want the best players playing at the Australian Open,'' Woodbridge said.

''What goes into the [Australian] Open in terms of the build-up, prize money, what it does to our reputation around the world – we want the very best to be allowed to come here and allowed to play.

''Given the fact that Novak has won it nine times, he goes into it now as a heavy favourite after not being allowed to play this year.''

Djokovic is currently ranked as world No. 5, but Woodbridge believes the rankings this year are 'skewed' due to Wimbledon withdrawing ranking points and Djokovic being prohibited from competing in various tournaments.

''In my mind, the rankings this year are so skewed,'' Woodbridge said.

''He [Djokovic] is still the No. 1 player in the world and to have him back is really important.''

