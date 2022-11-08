Novak Djokovic hoping to be ‘at his best’ at ATP Finals

The former world number one says he is happy with his preparation for the ATP Finals in Turin, despite losing the Paris Masters earlier this week.

Djokovic is making his 15th appearance at the finals, a tournament he has won five times and says it’s still as important to him as ever.

“Every tournament is important at this stage of my career,” said Djokovic. “Anywhere I play, I try to win. That’s not a secret.

“That’s kind of my mentality and approach coming into Torino. I feel very good on the court. You know, I think I’m playing very, very good tennis.”

Djokovic has had a challenging season playing less tennis than usual this year due to Covid vaccination requirements at many tournaments.

However, he won his seventh Wimbledon title in the summer, and reached the final of the Paris Masters, losing out in three sets to Danish youngster Holger Rune.

Afterwards the Serbian said he was disappointed with the result but still happy with his level.

“Of course, I’m disappointed with the loss, but I was very close. It was just very few points that decided a winner. But the level of tennis that I’m playing is high, and I like my chances (in Turin).”

The ATP Finals involves the top ten players battling it out to take the end of season title. And Djokovic knows how difficult it can be to string together a series of wins against the toughest opponents.

“You know, of course every match is like finals there. You know, there is no easy matches,” said Djokovic.

“You’ve got to be fit, fresh. Good thing is that you have a day between every match in the group stage, so you have time to recover between each match, which is good.

“I played there last year. Played really good tennis. Played semis, tight match against Zverev, who was eventual champion. So I know that the conditions are different.

“The ball is flying more because it’s altitude. It’s quite fast. You’ve got to serve well. I’ll be there some days before to train, and hopefully be at my best.”

The Nitto ATP Finals will take place between 13 – 20 November.

