Novak Djokovic: 'I always see myself as the best player in the world'

Novak Djokovic says he always sees himself as the best player in the world, regardless of ranking.

Djokovic brought the curtain down on a sensational season as he beat Casper Ruud to win the ATP Finals in Turin. It was a record-equalling sixth time he had won the tournament, and saw him finish they year ranked number five in the world.

That is a remarkable achievement given he has been unable to contest two Grand Slams and wasn’t awarded ranking points for the one he won.

He, though, really underlined his authority as the most dominant player in the ATP in Turin, and still knows exactly how good he is.

“I always see myself as the best player in the world," Djokovic said. "I have that kind of mentality and that kind of approach.

“Regardless of who is across the net, regardless of what the surface is, regardless of what season it is, what number of the professional season in my career we're facing. It's always the same. The ambitions are as high as possible.

“I had an amazing finish to the season with most of the tournaments that I played indoors I won. Indoors has been historically very successful for me. Playing in Italy, in a country where I love to play, where [I] have really special connection with people, makes this trophy and this win even more special.”

Djokovic will now turn his attention to the Australian Open in January, where he will once again resume his pursuit of winning more majors than anyone else in tennis history.

And, if any of his rivals hoped his motivation was starting to wane, he had an ominous message for them.

“I don't know what the future holds, but I know that what I hold in my mind is a huge hunger still to win trophies,” Djokovic said. “[To] make history in this sport, compete on the highest level all around the world, bring good emotions to sports fans, tennis fans. That's what drives me a lot.

“I have a lot of different motivational factors, and I don't lack any motivation for the moment. Of course, we all have bad days or bad weeks. But generally the feeling is still there.”

