'Novak Djokovic is an inspiration,' says Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has described Novak Djokovic as ‘an inspiration’ from whom he hopes he can learn.

Djokovic had an incredibly challenging 2022 as he was not permitted to compete at a plethora or tournaments, including the US Open and Australian Open due to his decision not to get vaccinated.

However, he still finished the season as the world number five and with a Grand Slam title (Wimbledon), as well as winning the ATP Finals in Turin.

Even though Carlos Alcaraz goes into the new season as world number one, many consider Djokovic to be the man to beat still, and Tsitsipas says he continues to draw inspiration from the professionalism of the Serbian star.

Speaking about Djokovic at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, Tsitsipas said: "He's the most consistent. A perfectionist who took tennis to another level.

“His diet, his physical work, his elasticity and his professionalism in each of the areas. I think there’s not a single thing he neglects. I personally feel very inspired.

“I feel that there are many of these things that I can put into my tennis and increase knowledge around my game.

“Once I get my mind around that and become more professional, even more than I already am, it shouldn't be impossible to get to number one. I know my abilities as an athlete and how much I have worked.”

