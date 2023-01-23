Novak Djokovic is the ‘clear favourite’ in Australia after statement win, says Tim Henman

Eurosport expert and former world number four Tim Henman says Novak Djokovic can reach an even higher level in the quarter final and is the ‘clear favourite’ to win the tournament.

Djokovic produced a near-perfect performance over Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, defeating the last remaining Aussie 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in just over two hours.

''For me it was a statement performance and statement victory,’’ Henman said.

‘’We've seen in the men's and women's singles there's been so many upsets. The top two seeds have gone out of both draws for the first time in the Open Era… he is the favourite.’’

After the match, the nine-time champion in Melbourne expressed his happiness with the way he played while also revealing that his current hamstring injury was feeling better.

''There have been question marks but they have been mainly around his physicality; his leg. But to see him go out tonight against De Minaur, in front of his home crowd, and just destroy him.

‘’It wasn't through lack of effort. De Minaur tried from the first ball to the last. Djokovic was simply too good and going into the quarter-finals for me he's the clear favourite in the men's.

''Most people talk about five or six gears but Djokovic is looking at seven or eight because he's just taking the ball so early. If he's getting six, seven, eight kilometres an hour faster, does that mean the unforced errors are going to come, and it doesn't.

''To play against De Minaur - who is one of the fastest guys out there - he may not be the biggest hitter, you have to earn your points but it was like it was a training session the way he executed his ground shots. He will take huge confidence going into the quarter-finals.”

Confidence will certainly come in handy as Djokovic is set to take on fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who has been playing some of his best-ever tennis this week, for a place in the semi-finals.

