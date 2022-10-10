Novak Djokovic left feeling ‘super pumped and motivated’ after winning Astana Open

Novak Djokovic won his fourth title of the year on Sunday after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the Astana Open final.

Tsitsipas was unable to mount a serious challenge against Djokovic, and the Serb won the match 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic expressed how pleased he was with his current form, and rightly so considering he’s still dominating the season despite his schedule being interrupted on account of his vaccination status.

The 21-time Grand Slam Champion is slowly but surely closing in on the all-time record of career titles won, which currently stands at an impressive 103 and was set by tennis legend Roger Federer.

Following his victory in Kazakhstan, the Serb is now only 13 titles away from drawing level.

When asked if he ever dreamt that he could achieve such incredible things and be one of the biggest names in the game, Djokovic backed himself all the way.

‘’I dared to dream actually!’’ Djokovic admitted. ‘’You know, I always hoped I was going to have a great career, obviously I didn't know the amount of finals I was going to play or win, but my intention was always to reach the highest height in our sport.

‘’I'm just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life, 35 is not the same as 25.

''But I think my experience in these sorts of matches probably helps as well to approach mentally this kind of match.

‘’I couldn't ask for a better restart of the season. It was more than three months since Wimbledon finals, since Rome and Madrid tournaments, I've lost only to Rafa.

‘’Everything else was a win and I'm super pumped and motivated to end the season as I have done these past couple of weeks.’’

