Novak Djokovic 'not feeling his best physically' despite impressive Paris Masters win

Novak Djokovic said he was ‘not feeling his best’ despite battling to an impressive 6-4, 6-1 win over Karen Khachanov at the Paris Masters.

Djokovic started brilliantly and raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set, but he appeared to wane and had difficulty cooling himself down during the changeovers.

Khachanov was able to get back to 4-4 while Djokovic wrestled with the problem, but his hopes were short-lived as Djokovic came through the worst of it and dominated the match from there on in.

“No, I didn't need to find the rhythm,” Djokovic said when quizzed by reporters after the match. “The rhythm was there.

“I was 3-0 up but I was not feeling my best physically in the first set for some reason. Kind of sweating a lot, and just, I don't know, just happens, you know, sometimes.

“You have to go through it and find a way, which is what happened. You know, I managed to hold my service games and put pressure on his service games.

“I was more or less in every service game of his, 0-30, breakpoints, played a very good, I think, couple of points at that 10th game of the first set. Broke his resistance.

“Then the second set was different. Different feeling. I felt better. Served better. Then of course life is easy on the court when you're feeling better.”

Novak Djokovic will face in-form Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-final of the Paris Masters on Friday.

