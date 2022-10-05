Novak Djokovic 'on track' to return to Australian Open in 2023

Novak Djokovic is 'on track' to return to the Australian Open next year, according to tournament director Craig Tiley.

Djokovic has dominated the Melbourne Grand Slam in the modern era, but he was at the centre of a political storm at the event this year when he was deported due to his vaccination status.

There were fears that would prevent him from obtaining a visa to enter Australia for three years, as is standard with a deportation order, but Tiley believes the former world number one will be allowed to play in 2023.

“We are on track to have all the top players back,” Tiley said at an event in Melbourne.

“We are at a different point in time now than we were nine months ago and I think it’s a very different environment with people travelling freely around the world and we hope to have all the best players here in January.”

Djokovic, for his part, has maintained something of a diplomatic silence on the Australian issue since his treatment there in January.

Aside from a solitary interview with the BBC in which he gave his side of the events, he has maintained an admiral silence and simply gone about his tennis as and when he has been allowed to.

However, he did recently address the topic of next year's Australian Open while competing at the Laver Cup.

“I'm waiting for the news," he said. "It's really not in my hands right now. I'm hoping I can get some positive news soon.”

