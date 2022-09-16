Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Roger Federer, saying: 'It has been an honour'

Novak Djokovic has paid tribute to Roger Federer, telling in it has been ‘an honour’ to compete with him.

Federer has announced he will retire after the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London this month, and event for which Djokovic is a teammate for Team Europe.

The event will bring to an end Federer’s glorious career, with him battling with Djokovic for most of it.

Djokovic has surpassed two of Federer’s greatest records – his 20 Grand Slam titles and most weeks spent at world number one – and holds a positive head-to-head over the Swiss star.

However, Novak Djokovic acknowledges that Roger Federer raised the bar to such an extent in tennis that it helped redefine the possibilities for the whole ATP Tour.

“Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together,” Djokovic said on Instagram.

“Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise.

© Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

“It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come. I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to.

“From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London.”

