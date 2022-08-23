Novak Djokovic: 'I might be playing at 40 - I don't believe in limits'

Novak Djokovic has not ruled out still playing when he is 40-years-old, saying: ‘I don’t believe in limits.’

Djokovic has been denied the chance to play both the Australian Open and US Open this season due to his decision not to get vaccinated.

He, though, reminded anyone who needed it just how good he still is by winning Wimbledon earlier this year to claim a 21st Grand Slam title.

Recent comments from those close to Djokovic in Serbia have suggested he is targeting 30 majors before the eventually does retire, and he certainly appears to be intent on giving himself enough time to pull off such a feat.

"I don't believe in limits," Djokovic said. "I think limits are only an illusion of your ego or your mind.

“I definitely want to go for a long time, but I know that at the same time I will have to maintain the right principles and the routine to maintain the health and well-being of my body, mind, soul.

“Everything has to work in synergy and harmony with my family, my private life."

Novak Djokovic has been unable to play much of a schedule this season, but the truth is he actually started reducing the number of tournaments he plays after claiming the historic world number one record in early 2021.

He, though, expects to reduce his schedule even more in the coming years as he focuses on his Grand Slam count.

"I'm aware that the tempo and the number of tournaments that I'm playing is going to decrease very soon,” he explained.

“So I will not be able to play with this intensity and these many tournaments and this much traveling for a long time.

“I might be playing at 40 but I will probably be just focusing on the biggest tournaments that mean the most to me," the seven-time Wimbledon champion stated.”

There was a time when tennis players continuing their careers even into their early 30s was rare, but the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Ivo Karlovic have continued their careers into the 40s in recent years.

