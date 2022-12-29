Novak Djokovic: ‘Rafael Nadal and myself are still going strong’

Novak Djokovic is looking forward to competing against a ‘super strong’ field of younger players in Adelaide and Melbourne, but says he and Nadal are still strong contenders.

Djokovic is hoping to claim a tenth Australian Open title in 2023 and he will kick-start his preparations by playing the Adelaide International, which is packed full of young and in-form players on the Tour.

22-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime ended last season in fine form, winning four titles and breaking into the top ten rankings for the first time, while Andrey Rublev also won four titles and reached the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP finals.

The Adelaide field also includes 19-year-old Dane Holger Rune who defeated Djokovic to win the Paris Masters, former world number one Daniil Medvedev and 21-year-old Jannik Sinner.

“The field is super strong. You have Medvedev, Felix, Rublev. You have really, really top guys,” Djokovic said.

“Also in the opening rounds, you can play Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is title defender, right? That could be fun actually. Playing Thanasi in front of his home fans, could be fun.”

Despite the young opposition, 35-year old Djokovic says he always goes into every tournament with confidence and says that older players such as himself and 36-year-old Rafael Nadal can still compete.

“I always have faith in myself and belief that I can win every tournament that I play in. I think with the career that I've had; I feel like I deserve to have that kind of I guess mental approach,” Djokovic said.

“Things are obviously different. Lots of young guys on the tour, [there has been] kind of a shift of generations. But [Rafael] Nadal and myself, [we are] still going strong from the older guys.

“I know what I need to do in order to compete with them, in order to be one of the contenders for the title here and in Melbourne.

"The good memories and good history that I have on Australian soil gives me a lot of positive emotions and belief that I can do it again, that I can go far.”

The Adelaide International takes place 1 – 8 January 2023 with the Australian Open starting on 16 January.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.