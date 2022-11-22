Novak Djokovic reflects on amazing season, saying: 'I never felt alone'

Novak Djokovic says the events in Australia at the start of the year makes his ATP Finals success ‘bigger’.

Djokovic had the worst possible start to 2022, as he was detained at the Australian border and then held in an immigration detention centre for days while appealing the decision.

He was ultimately deported due to a controversial decision by the then-Australian government, and his season struggled to gain momentum after that.

Once he did hit his stride, though, he produced some typically sensational tennis and capped it all off with a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title this month. It is something that clearly means a little more to him than it usually would given all that happened.

Speaking to Eurosport, Djokovic said: "Of course, very satisfying and pleasing considering the journey this year that started really badly in Australia with all the things happening.

"So this victory is even bigger as I said, considering the circumstances that my team, my family and I have been through, but I felt I was not alone. I felt big support from my people, from Serbia, from the region.

"It was just a matter of time before I would find that balance and optimal strength in my game in order to really peak and start playing the best tennis I possibly can.

"Midway through the season that started to happen and I won Wimbledon and after Wimbledon I think I lost one match only."

"It’s been an amazing finish, I couldn’t ask for a better scenario. I’m still greatly motivated and inspired to play tennis at this level and I’m so happy I’ll be able to go back to Australia and play at my most successful Grand Slam. We’ll take it from there."

