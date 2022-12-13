Novak Djokovic reveals key remaining 'big wish' for his career

Novak Djokovic has reiterated that it remains his ‘dream’ to win an Olympic gold medal in his career.

Djokovic has broken almost every record in tennis and few would bet against him finishing his career with more Grand Slam titles than anyone else in the history of tennis either.

One thing that is missing from his collection, though, is an Olympics gold medal. He will, realistically, get one more chance to win one when Paris hosts the games in 2024

“An Olympic medal, especially gold, is always a big wish,” Djokovic told the media in Serbia.

Djokovic made it a key target in 2021 at the delayed Tokyo Olympics and he entered as a big favourite. However, he lost to eventual winner Alexander Zverev before being beaten in the bronze medal match by Pablo Carreno Busta.

At the time, he was attempting to win a golden slam of all four majors and the Olympics in the same year – a feat that only Steffi Graff has achieved in singles tennis.

Understandably that put him under considerably mental pressure, and he says that definitely played its part in Tokyo.

“I rewound my match with Zverev in Tokyo many times, trying to figure out what went wrong,” he said. “I played superbly up to that point, but I did feel I was running on fumes, both mentally and physically.”

Djokovic does have one Olympic medal to his name after he won bronze at the 2008 games in Beijing.

