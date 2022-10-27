Novak Djokovic says there are ‘positive signs’ he’ll be allowed to play Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has said things are looking ‘positive’ in relation to him being allowed to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open which takes place in January.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was deported from Australia and handed a three-year ban from the country in January this year after he landed in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open believing that he had been given an exemption from the need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Australia recently relaxed the rules on Covid-19 vaccination requirements to enter the country, so nine-times Australian Open champion Djokovic is hoping for his ban to be lifted in time for him to compete for his tenth Melbourne title.

Djokovic revealed that he expects to have an answer ‘in the next few weeks.’

‘’When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but unofficially. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case,’’ Djokovic said.

‘’I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks – whatever that answer might be, but of course I am hoping for a positive one – so that I have enough time to prepare for the start of the season, if that start is going to happen in Australia.

“I really want to go there, I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, it is what I do best.

Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis, the results speak for themselves, so I am always extra motivated to go there. This time even more so. I am hoping for a positive answer.

‘’For the choices I made, I knew there would be certain consequences like not going to America. For Australia it was a different case, I had the exception, but in the end it did not work out. We know what happened, let’s not go back.

“This time I am waiting for the permission again. It is a good thing that they have now opened the borders for the unvaccinated foreigners travelling to Australia. I have that ban, I hope it will be lifted.

‘’As I said, it is not in my hands, I hope the people in the Australian Government will give a positive answer, that is all.”

