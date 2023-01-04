Novak Djokovic set to miss Indian Wells and Miami Open after US extends Covid-19 vaccine requirements

Novak Djokovic is once again set to miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open after the United States extended the entry requirements for international travellers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Indian Wells and the Miami Open begin on 6 March and 20 March respectively but, despite the relaxing of Covid rules in many countries around the world, proof of vaccination against Covid-19 will be required in the US until at least 10 April.

It remains uncertain whether US vaccination requirements will be relaxed in time for Djokovic to compete in the US Open, which begins at the end of August.

Indian Wells and the Miami Open are considered two of the most reputable tournaments of the year outside of the four Grand Slams, not to mention great practice for the years upcoming tournaments, so being left unable to compete yet again is a significant blow for Djokovic.

It is no secret that the 35-year-old is hungry to reclaim his former world No. 1 ranking, but with up to 2000 ranking points being forfeit he will certainly have his work cut out for him.

The blow comes not long after Djokovic was given the positive news that he will be allowed to compete in the 2023 Australian Open after missing it the previous year due to being unvaccinated and therefore not meeting the requirements.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January and handed a three-year ban from the country but following the relaxation of vaccine requirements in July the ban was overturned, leaving him free to battle for his tenth Australian Open title.

Djokovic touched down in Australia in late December and is currently through to the second round at the Adelaide International 1.

