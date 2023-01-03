Novak Djokovic: ‘The crowd love and support motivated me' to first win back in Australia

Novak Djokovic has won his first match back in Australia and says the supportive crowd allowed him to express himself on the court.

The Serbian had previously admitted to being uncertain of what type of reception he would receive when he returned down under since his very public deportation last year.

There was divided opinion in Australia when Djokovic was forced to leave the country last January due to his covid vaccination status. And there were questions from some about whether he would receive a warm welcome back or not.

However, competing in his first singles match of the season in Adelaide on Tuesday, Djokovic said he was pleasantly surprised by the reaction.

"To see the packed house for my first match was definitely a very pleasant surprise, and lots of support, lots of love,” said the 21-Grand Slam Champion.

“That obviously motivated me and allowed me to express myself in the best possible way on the court with my game.”

Djokovic defeated Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round at the Adelaide International 1 and said afterwards that he was happy with his performance.

"I thought I played very solid, competitive start. I think for six games, we were kind of close. He had also break point. I managed to play solid in important moments and got rewarded with the break, and after that I didn't look back. I played really well in the second set.

"For the first match I can't complain," Djokovic continued.

"I played very well. I thought the first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before.

“He is a counterpuncher, he doesn't make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots. But once I made that break at 3-2 in the first set, I thought I stepped it up and played really good tennis for the rest of the match."

Djokovic is playing in Adelaide for the first time since 2007 where he lifted the trophy as a young 19-year-old, only his third ever title. His next opponent is 26-year-old Frenchman Quentin Halys.

The Adelaide International 1 is providing the former world number one with valuable preparation ahead of the Australian Open, where he is hoping to claim his tenth crown and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.