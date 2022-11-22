Novak Djokovic 'wants 25 Grand Slam titles' says top analyst

Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic doesn’t just want to beat Rafael Nadal’s men’s Grand Slam record, he wants Margaret Court’s all-time one as well.

No one has won more Grand Slam titles than the 24 by Court, although it must be stressed that not all were won in the Open Era.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, has 23, and Djokovic is currently one behind Nadal, who has finished the season with 22.

Rusedski, though, thinks we all need to accept that Djokovic is far from done, and expect plenty more majors to come despite the fact he’s 35-years-old now – starting with next season.

“I mean let’s not forget Martina Navratilova won her last Wimbledon title at 39 years of age,” Rusedski told Amazon Prime.

“I see Novak out there if he’s healthy for another four, five years so imagine how many more Slams he’s going to have underneath his belt.

“I don’t think he wants to get the men’s record, I think he wants to get the all-time record. Margaret Court 24. Serena 23, he wants to have 25."

“I see Djokovic winning at least two Majors next year. I see Rafa winning the French and Alcaraz possibly defending his US Open title.”

Novak Djokovic will certainly be the strong favourite to win the Australian Open next year after it was confirmed he would be returning to the tournament following the deportation drama this season.

No one has won more titles in Melbourne than Djokovic, and Rusedski believes he would be another major closer to his goal had he been allowed to play.

“No question about it,” he said. “He would’ve won it this year. He’s won it nine times, that’s his best Slam. There’s no question about it.

“Djokovic is just a step up, he’s just a world class player, he’s got all the assets, he’s got everything you need.”

