Novak Djokovic warns ATP Finals rivals he feels 'motivated and in good shape'

Novak Djokovic has warned rivals he is feeling in ‘good shape’ ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Djokovic has had a stop-start season with his decision to not get vaccinated impacting how many tournaments he has been able to play.

While that has been frustrating for obvious reasons, it has seen him come into the final part of the year feeling fresh and rested, and that may not bode well for the rest of the field.

“You’ve got to play the best players in the world [here],” said Djokovic. “You have to play more or less everyone in this tournament at least once, so I look forward to it. I’ve had experience in this tournament, in this format, many times and hopefully that can serve me in a good way.

“[It would be] a perfect ending [to the season. The cherry on the cake, for sure, but it’s a long way. It’s a long week."

Djokovic will start his campaign with a tough match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek has a chance to be the year-end world number one, and he has pedigree at the event having won it in 2019.

Understandably, Djokovic is expecting a very tough match-up.

“I played him in the past two tournaments I played, in the final in Astana and the semi-finals in Paris,” said Djokovic. “Both matches were quite close, particularly the one in Paris. I know that I am expecting a tough match without a doubt.

“I don’t feel like I’m as young as the other guys [and] it’s been a while since my first participation in the [Nitto ATP Finals], but I’ve been in good shape, I think.

“Particularly in the past four or five months. I’ve won Wimbledon and most of the tournaments that I’ve had indoors prior to the world Tour finals.

“I’m motivated and I’m looking forward to a challenge. I think the intensity is going to be really high, right from the blocks I have to be focused like I’m playing finals. Each match is going to be this way.”

