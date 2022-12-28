Novak Djokovic without key team member ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic’s physiotherapist Ulises Badio has been replaced according to a report from SportKlub’s Sasa Ozmo.

Badio has been a significant member of the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s team since 2017 and has spoken previously of their close relationship.

Djokovic himself has previously called Argentinian Badio a ‘miracle worker’ for his work, particularly when he tore a muscle in the 2021 Australian Open and still went on to win the title.

However, as Djokovic returned to Australia for the first time since the deportation incident last January, Badio was no longer present in this support team.

According to reports, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to continue the relationship, so a replacement has been found in Claudio Zimaglia from Italy.

A professor at the Academy of Osteopathy in Turin and author of the book ‘Sports Massage and Complementary Techniques’, Zimaglia is no stranger to professional tennis having previously worked with Brandon Nakashima, Miloš Raonic and Jannik Sinner.

Zimaglia has been photographed with Djokovic in his first training session in Adelaide but it remains to be seen if the two will form a bond as close as Badio and Djokovic did.

In the summer of 2022, Badio was reported as saying "we work with him (Djokovic) 24 hours a day. It is not enough to spend four hours with him, during his training, and see him before the game.

"I follow him at all times, even when he is sitting down to see how he is, or how much water he has drank, or if someone has been talking to him on the phone for a long time: every little detail can influence him during the match.”

