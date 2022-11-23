Novak Djokovic's chaotic season could add 'another year or two to his career,' says former world number one

Former world No. 1 Mats Wilander believes that Novak Djokovic's chaotic season could add another year or two to his career, as a means to make up for lost time.

The Serb found himself at the centre of controversy at the beginning of this year after he was deported from Australia, handed a three year ban from entering the country and prevented from competing in the Australian Open after failing to get vaccinated against Covid 19.

Since then, his vaccination status has prevented him from competing in various tournaments, including the US Open, throughout the year which caused him to drop through the rankings.

It is the prohibition from tournaments and consequent drop in the rankings that Wilander thinks will spur Djokovic on to play at his best level for longer, possibly even adding years on to his career.

''Novak has been so close to being allowed to go to the Australian Open and so close to being allowed to go to the US Open, that it would have never affected his training blocks or his practice sessions,'' Wilander said.

''And I think because he wasn't allowed to go, I think obviously physically it might be a tough thing for him to play five sets, seven matches, but he can deal with that.

''But emotionally, I feel like he's added another year or two to his career because he must probably be slightly upset about what happened.

''But obviously Novak understands completely what it is that happened and there's nothing you can do about it. And is it right or wrong? It doesn't really matter...

''So I think he's able to understand that.''

Despite his restrictive season, Djokovic managed to dominate at the Nitto ATP Finals and secure his sixth title on Sunday, with Wilander labeling him as 'untouchable' during the tournament.

''In Turin, he's better than everybody else. I mean, it was just a perfect storm for him and he was in the middle of it and he was just flying along,'' Wilander continued.

''You're not going to touch him when he's in that mood.

''Am I surprised that the younger guys can't hit through him? Sometimes I'm a little surprised, but it's more Novak.

''It's insane what he can do in the tennis court with his movement and his defence and most of all, his will to win the 'small matches' to him who is maybe the greatest player of all time.

''He finds a way to just make it mean everything. I'm so impressed.''

Djokovic was also given the green light to compete in the Australian Open next year after a lenghy battle to overturn his ban, so his next season is looking more positive already.

