Novak Djokovic’s injury is a ‘worry’ but he will ‘play on one leg if he has to,’ says Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander has admitted that he is ‘worried’ about Novak Djokovic’s hamstring injury after the Serb disclosed that the pain is getting worse.

Djokovic has been battling the injury since the Adelaide International earlier this month which prompted questions as to whether he would physically be able to compete in the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old’s hamstring was heavily strapped up when he versed Enzo Couacaud in the second round on Thursday, and he told Eurosport after winning the match that the injury was ‘not good at all’.

‘’That is not reassuring because I don’t remember him saying anything like that about his body,” Wilander said. “I really don’t.

“Rafa [Nadal] is obviously always very honest and he gets asked all the time. You never really see Novak injured, and if he is, he’s always very quiet about it. So that’s a worry.’’

Despite the concern for the 21-time Grand Slam champion, Wilander acknowledged Djokovic’s sheer will to carry on and noted that he often finds a way to play even when the odds are against him.

“The good think for Novak, when he’s a little bit injured, he can do so much with a tennis ball these days, he can flatten out the forehand, and for his serve. He served brilliantly.

“As long as he can go through the matches, he’ll find another way of playing tennis that I think very few players can do. Of course, it’s a worry, but tactically he’ll play on one leg if he has to.”

