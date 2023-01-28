‘Novak in four sets will be my pick’ – John McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic to win Australian Open

John McEnroe believes it will be Novak Djokovic who will lift the trophy in Sunday’s Australian Open final, despite the mounting pressure.

In a real life David versus Goliath battle, Djokovic will contest for a 22nd Grand Slam title, which would put him level with the current record held by rival Rafael Nadal, while Tsitsipas will battle for his first.

As an extra incentive, whoever wins the title will also claim the world No. 1 ranking – for Djokovic, this would only add to his record 373 weeks spent as the number one, but for Tsitsipas, it would be his debut at the top.

While Tsitsipas has played some of his best ever tennis the past fortnight, Djokovic has been a man on a mission and has dropped just one set en route to the final, and McEnroe thinks the challenge of taking on the Serbian at his favourite Slam will ultimately be ‘too much’ for the Greek to contend with.

‘’I picked Novak to win the tournament before the event,” McEnroe told Eurosport.

“I'm sure a lot of people did. So I won't switch my pick before the final as my guy is still there. I have to stick with Novak.

“I will say Novak in four sets will be my pick. I'm hoping for the excitement, even if I will call it in the middle of the night, that this will be a good match.

“Tsitsipas is playing well enough to offer a good match and he's mentally in a good place. Even when he blew the third set against [Karen] Khachanov, he still won that match easily.

‘’But still, it will take him a lot to overcome Novak, maybe too much. Probably too much.''

Despite his prediction, McEnroe indicated that it would be ‘great for tennis’ if Tsitsipas was able to take down the nine-time Melbourne champion.

‘’I think it would be great for tennis if Tsitsipas wins, I really do,” McEnroe added.

“To me, it's a no-lose situation because if Novak wins, he'll tie Rafa, we can talk about that on our way to the French Open, what's gonna happen there, and so on.

“If Tsitsipas wins, it’s like a continuation of what we've seen recently with the up and coming players and it will be a very, very good thing because we need some new blood in the men's game, that's for sure.

‘’For Novak, this game is so huge, not only he can retake the No. 1 spot, but of course there is the 22nd Slam to catch Rafa. So it's a big moment for him and for our sport.

“Will Novak feel the pressure? He's a human being. And he wants to be considered as the greatest, have all the possible records, especially the Grand Slam one. That puts additional pressure on you. And I give him credit for embracing that, talking about it, not walking away from it.’’

