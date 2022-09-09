Ons Jabeur says reaching US Open 'feels more real' than Wimbledon did

Ons Jabeur says reaching the final of the US Open ‘feels more real’ than Wimbledon, and she hopes that means she is able to cope better with it.

Jabeur beat Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in the US Open semi-final to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2019 to reach back-to-back major finals.

She will face world number one Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s final, but she says she feels more comfortable dealing with expectation now than she did two months ago.

“Feels more real, to be honest with you just to be in the final again,” Jabeur said.

“At Wimbledon I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn't believe it. Even just after the match, I was just going to do my things and not realizing it was an amazing achievement already.

“But now just I hope I'm getting used to it, you know, just happy the fact that I backed up the results in Wimbledon and people are not really surprised I'm in the finals, but just going and going and just doing my thing.

“Now maybe I know what to do in the finals. I know it's going to be very difficult, but I'm going to have to do my best now.

“Definitely saying out loud what I want to do is part of me achieving things. I remember saying that I want to be a top five, I wanted to win a Grand Slam, and I wanted to qualify for the Masters. You know, two, check, check, there is one more is going to check hopefully soon.

“Yeah, learning I think a lot of things about my game, about my style, about what I can do on the court. I'm learning to do it more and more right now.

“Especially when I talk to my coach before the matches, I just feel like now I can do whatever I can do and what I want to do on the court, which is surprising for me and I surprise myself so many times. It's going very well, especially this tournament.”

Ons Jabeur went into the Wimbledon final as the strong favourite, although she failed the live up to that billing and suffered a second-set collapse.

She will be a slight underdog in the US Open final, although she still hopes there are lessons to be learned from Wimbledon.

“Hopefully I will keep managing my stress, emotions also helps me to do whatever I want on the court, for sure.

“Just going to that final was really tough for me, especially the second set, you know. I think I handled very well coming to the court and playing the first set.

“But then I feel like this final, I'm going full in, I'm going for everything.

“But I feel very positive about this one. You know, the most important thing is not to regret, because I'm going to give it all on this one. Even if this one is not going to happen, I'm very sure that another one will come.”

