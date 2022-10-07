‘Players like Alcaraz, Sinner or Tiafoe have changed tennis,’ says Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has made his opinion clear on who he thinks will form the future of tennis and raise the bar even higher.

Thiem is still currently recovering from a long-term wrist injury which robbed the 29-year-old of his world number five ranking and has kept him from competing at his full potential for over a year.

The Austrian, recently knocked out of the Tel Aviv Open by Marin Cilic, has exalted Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Frances Tiafoe, who he thinks have taken the sport to a new level with their faster style gameplay.

"Players like Alcaraz, Sinner or Tiafoe have changed tennis. They play very fast and have elevated this sport to a new level," Thiem said.

"Compared to them, the Big Three were almost defensive or cautious.

"This change certainly affects the other players, who must see themselves able to change their game scheme a little every time they play against them."

Roger Federer’s retirement last month seemed to serve as a reminder that the era of the Big Three, which consists of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, is slowly but surely coming to an end. The news has also stirred up a lot of speculation about who will fill the void once all members of the beloved Big Three have retired.

Alcaraz certainly fits the bill considering the 19-year-old has already secured his first Grand Slam title and subsequently become the new world number one.

Sinner, the Italian number one, is now widely considered one of the most talented on the ATP Tour and his budding rivalry with Alcaraz promises for some interesting clashes in the future

Tiafoe reached a career high ranking of number 19 last month after an impressive season in which the American became the only man to defeat Nadal in a Grand Slam this year to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final, and also formed one half of the duo, along with Jack Sock, who defeated Nadal and Federer during the Swiss legend's final ever match.

