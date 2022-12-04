Rafael Nadal aiming to be 'in full physical condition' for 2023 tournaments

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has revealed that he wants to be in 'full physical condition' in time for competing in next years Grand Slams and Masters events.

The 36-year-old has been plagued by injuries throughout 2022, including a rib fracture and abdominal tear.

Nadal also battled with the pain in his foot caused by his diagnosed Mueller-Weiss Syndrome.

Despite being hampered by injuries Nadal has had a remarkable season, winning both the Australian Open and French Open to take his Grand Slam total to a record 22.

But the success clearly took its toll on the Spaniard's body as he was forced to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-finals with an abdominal tear and also suffered a shocking fourth-round defeat at the US Open months later.

Nadal admitted that he still has goals to achieve and that he will continue to play tennis until his body or his mind tell him to stop.

''For me the main thing right now is to be able to get to the important tournaments in full physical condition,'' Nadal said.

''I continue to enjoy day-by-day and I continue to have goals that excite me at a professional level.

''I’m going to try to achieve them until my body or mind says enough. At the moment, that hasn’t happened so I want to continue.

''I am happy doing what I do, I love competing on the big stages and the love of the people encouraged me to continue.

''You can learn everything from Rafa on any type of shot to mentality and professionalis.''

When the Spaniard was asked about the Grand Slam race, he insisted it wasn't something that caused him to lose any sleep.

''For me personally, it's something that doesn't make me lose sleep because I think the three of us have exceeded everything we could have imagined achieving.

''With our results, we have taken this sport to a higher echelon and the debate about who is the GOAT is more a matter of the press.''

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.