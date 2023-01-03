Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame

Few would argue against the era of the Big Four going down in history as the Golden Era of men’s tennis, such was the domination of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray between the years 2008-2017.

Sadly, it was relatively short-lived.

The Big Four became the Big 3 in 2018 following Murray’s hip surgery. Despite repeated and numerous attempts, the Brit has never regained the game or the fitness needed to challenge his illustrious peers since.

Since the start of 2017, 20 of the 23 Grand Slams played have been won by either Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. That is a staggering 87%.

And then, there were two.

With the high-profile retirement of 41-year-old Roger Federer at this year’s Laver Cup tournament in London, and Murray active but not currently challenging for major titles, we are down to the last two members of the famous quartet.

As we head into the 2023 season, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic stand shoulder to shoulder. The Spaniard narrowly edges the Slam count with 22 majors against the 21 won by the Serbian.

Djokovic, however, has ownership of the most big ATP titles. The world number five boasts 65 - made up of 21 Slams, 38 Masters 1000 titles and 6 ATP Finals titles.

Nadal currently has 59 big Titles which include 22 Slams, 36 Masters 1000s and one Olympic Gold Medal.

Both will be looking to add to their remarkable careers as the status of GOAT –the Greatest Of All Time – is on the line.

Federer was in contention for a long time but having ended his career with 20 Slams and being overtaken by Djokovic for the most weeks at number one, it’s all between Nadal and Djokovic.

It could be argued that Djokovic has the most balanced tennis CV, having won all of the nine Masters 1000 events twice over. Nadal has yet to win the Paris, Shanghai and Miami Masters.

Djokovic also has the most weeks at number one, having held the top spot for a staggering 373 weeks compared with the Spaniard’s 209 weeks.

Regardless, the one thing that both these gladiators want more than anything is to end their careers with the most majors.

Today, Nadal is one ahead of Djokovic and he will be planning to keep it that way as they prepare for the first Slam of the 2023 season – the Australian Open.

Djokovic has had more success at this tournament than any other player in history, having won it a record nine times. After being famously barred from competing last year, the 35-year-old has now been granted permission to play at the 2023 edition.

One thing is for sure: motivation will not be an issue. Djokovic recently admitted that not being allowed to compete at tournaments throughout 2022 (due to being unvaccinated against Covid 19) has made him super hungry going into the new season.

“I feel motivated, and I feel good in my own body. I’ll do anything in my power to challenge the young guys for the biggest trophies. I’m very hungry to prove I’m still one of the best players in the world, that I can win big trophies. So, see you in Australia.”

We saw plenty of evidence of this motivation in the latter half of 2022 as Djokovic won four titles – Wimbledon, Tel Aviv Open, Astana Open and the ATP Finals. His only loss in 26 competitive ATP matches came at the hands of Holger Rune in the final of the Paris Masters.

As the 2022 defending champion, motivation will not be lacking on the part of Nadal either. He finally managed to clinch the Australian Open in January for the second time – and with it, achieve the double career grand slam.

There is no doubt that Nadal will be fully focused to keep ahead of Djokovic in the Slam race. After bowing out of the ATP Finals in Turin, he said: ‘I need to recover all these positive feelings and all this confidence and all this strong mentality that I need to be at the level that I want to be. I don't know if I’m going to reach that level again. But what I don't have any doubt, that I am going to die for it.”

Should Djokovic manage to clinch his 22nd Slam in Melbourne, Nadal will be super confident about edging forward again at Roland Garros. The clay king’s record there is perhaps the greatest record across sports itself, let alone tennis. Rafa Nadal has won 14 titles and has a staggering 112-3 win-loss record at the French Open. It’s almost impossible to imagine him not emerging victorious once again on the Parisian clay come May.

Two of the three losses at Nadal’s most successful tournament were inflicted upon him by Djokovic, however, giving the Serb hope that he can do it again.

Much of what happens in 2023 between these two giants of the sport depends on Covid vaccination rules in the case of Djokovic and fitness in the case of Rafa Nadal. The world number two has suffered with multiple injuries this year, most notably at Wimbledon where he was in contention for the Calendar Year Grand Slam.

An abdominal injury forced Nadal to pull out of the tournament ahead of his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios. Following that, his season was pretty much over.

The Spaniard has also had to deal with an ongoing and unpredictable foot injury which makes competing difficult.

And, of course, it’s not just each other’s performance that will define the 2023 season for Nadal and Djokovic.

Current world number one and teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will fight to keep his ranking and others like Casper Ruud and Holger Rune, who have had breakthrough seasons, will also be looking to dislodge them.

It won’t be easy though.

If there is anything we have learned from Djokovic and Nadal, it’s this: write them off at your peril.

History is on the line. There is absolutely everything to play for.

This year could be one of the most important seasons ever to determine who will emerge as the Greatest Of All Time.

We are here for it.

