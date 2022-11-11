Rafael Nadal explains why Novak Djokovic is his 'greatest rival'

Rafael Nadal has named Novak Djokovic as his ‘greatest rival’ following the retirement of Roger Federer.

Nadal and Federer had one of the most iconic sporting rivalries of all time during the earlier parts of their careers.

As their careers progressed, though, the sting came out of that rivalry, probably mainly due to the rise of Djokovic. As the Serbian got better and started winning Grand Slams, Federer and Nadal almost formed a united front against him.

Since Federer won his last Grand Slam in 2018, Nadal and Djokovic have continued to contest the biggest titles, and that has left the Spaniard in no doubt about who his greatest rival is.

"My greatest rival is Novak Djokovic,” Nadal told Globo Esporte.

“After all, he is the one who is closest to the number of Grand Slams, with 21. And for all the times we face each other, for our history.

“Out of all the active players, my most dangerous rival, without a doubt, is Novak.”

