Rafael Nadal: 'I will die to reach my best level again!'

Rafael Nadal has vowed to put everything into regaining his usual level after a 2022 season that promised so much fizzed out in Turin.

Nadal lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in his second ATP Finals round robin match to extend his losing streak to four matches.

It ended his chances of being the year-end world number one and leaves him still searching for his first ATP Finals title, but he says he has no concerns about any kind of decline setting in.

“I don't think I forgot how to play tennis, how to be strong enough mentally,” Nadal said. “I just need to recover all these positive feelings and all this confidence and all this strong mentality that I need to be at the level that I want to be.

“I don't know if I going to reach that level again. But what I don't have any doubt is that I [am] going to die for it.”

Rafael Nadal has still had a fine season, with him winning two majors to take his career total to a record-extending 22.

A chronic foot problem and two abdominal tears have made the second half of the season a wash-out for him, although he says he will leave Turin with a positive mindset regardless of how his final round robin match against Casper Ruud goes.

“[There are a] couple of positive things. I was able to play two tournaments in the past three weeks. That's the positive thing, something that I was not able to do for a while.”

