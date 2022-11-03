Rafael Nadal 'intends' to play ATP Finals despite disappointing early exit in Paris

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he still intends to play the ATP Finals in Turin despite a surprise first round Paris defeat to Tommy Paul.

Nadal had a brilliant first half of the year with him winning both the Australian Open and French Open and reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals.

An abdomen injury he suffered at Wimbledon appears to have seriously derailed his rhythm, though, and Paul secured a deserved 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 win against the Spaniard on Wednesday.

There is a feeling that Nadal, who has also recently become a father for the first time, is limping towards the end of the season now, but he says he has no intention of missing Turin.

"I will be in Turin if nothing changes,” Nadal said. I can't see any reason not to be there. I don't have any other intention, if you are asking me the question now."

“Nothing to lose after a good year. I need days on the Tour, I didn't compete enough on the ATP Tour. Mostly practices. [I’m going to] keep trying my best to spend time on the Tour."

Nadal was also keen to credit his opponent for his result, with him believing the American bested him in both intensity and concentration on the day.

"It's OK. All the credit to Tommy,” Nadal said..” It happens. I had my chances but I played a terrible game. He played aggressively.

"A lot of things going on these latest months, without a doubt. But we are not here to find excuses. It's the same : you play well you win, you play bad you lose. At the right moment, I didn't do the right thing. He had the right intensity and concentration."

"In today's match, I saw positive things. Negatives also. I can't predict much. Just think about being better, improve a couple of things and play sets against the best payers to feel competitive against them."

