‘Rafael Nadal is not a tennis legend, he’s a sports legend,’ says Becker

There will be a big gap in the sport of tennis when Rafael Nadal retires says six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker.

Nadal took a surprise early exit in the second round of the Australian Open this week after visibly struggling on court with a hip injury.

In his post-match interview the Spaniard said he hoped it wasn’t serious as the fight to recover and regain the required fitness levels was difficult.

The 36-year-old has confirmed since on twitter that it is a hip-flexor injury which will require 6- 8 week recovery period.

The question of Nadal’s potential future retirement has been ever-present over the last few years, particularly after suffering so frequently with injuries.

Last year he required pain-killing injections to play at Roland Garros, a tournament he won for an unprecedented 14 times, and then had to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-finals due to an abdominal tear.

With his early exit from the Australian Open, the question has been raised again and Becker says Nadal’s age is going against him.

"We've been talking about the change of generation for a long time,” said Becker.

“And then Nadal comes along last year and wins not only Melbourne but also Paris. And the question was: will he play until he's 40? I don't think so.

“Yesterday was already the first step towards his retirement. An injury like that is hard and at this age it takes even longer to get back into shape.

“I hope and pray that he will get well soon and that we will see him looking fresh again in Paris at the latest. But I think his days are numbered”

Becker says the impact that Nadal has had on the sport is immense and that tennis will miss him a lot when the time comes to retire.

"He is not a tennis legend. He is a sports legend,” said Becker.

“He is one of the most important sportsmen of the last 25 years. He has changed tennis and made it even more popular in his home country Spain. He can become president if he wants to.

“I think there would be a big gap if Rafa doesn't play anymore. But I think he will pick up a racket again.

“The clay court season will be his priority. If he is fit, he is still my favourite for the French Open. But even Rafael Nadal gets older eventually."

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.