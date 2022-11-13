Rafael Nadal is ‘one of the toughest opponents’ and can win ATP Finals, claims former world number two

The 2022 Nitto ATP Finals begin on Sunday and according to former world No. 2 Alex Corretja, Rafael Nadal has a very good chance of lifting the trophy at the end of the week.

The ATP Finals is the biggest tournament currently unconquered by Nadal, which is an extra incentive for the Spaniard.

However, speculation as to whether Nadal is physically up to the challenge of the demanding week ahead after being plagued by injuries during the last half of the year along with the recent birth of his first child have cast some doubt, though Corretja is unconcerned.

‘’The good thing about the ATP finals is that you have at least three matches to compete and you can lose one match and you can still win the tournament,’’ Corretja said. ‘’So that gives you extra room to win the tournament.

‘’When Rafa gets the rhythm, we know that he is one of the toughest or the toughest opponents to play.’’

One thing in Nadal’s favour is the draw, which went relatively easy on him.

When asked who Nadal’s toughest opponents are, Corretja said: ‘’Djokovic, Medvedev and probably even Tsitsipas,’’ all of whom are in the opposite group to the Spaniard.

‘’He's got more experience, he's got [the] head-to-head big time in his favour in all of them.

‘’So, you go on court thinking that you are the boss and that always helps.

‘’And if you would have Djokovic or Medvedev in his group, for him it would have been tougher to win these matches in the first few days of the tournament. If he faced these opponents in the semi-finals or finals, he will definitely be more ready.’’

Nadal will play his first round-robin match on Sunday against American Taylor Fritz.

