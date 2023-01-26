Rafael Nadal issues injury update and confirms the ‘deadlines remain the same’

Rafael Nadal has revealed that he is still on course to return to the ATP Tour in the spring following the unchanged outcome of additional tests.

The defending champion in Melbourne crashed out of the tournament in the second round to Mackenzie McDonald last week after half-limping around the court.

Afterwards, it was revealed that Nadal had sustained a grade two iliopsoas tear in his hip flexor and he was expected to be sidelined for around two months.

After returning home to Spain, the 36-year-old visited the Teknon Medical Centre in Barcelona for further testing and he announced on Twitter that the findings in Melbourne had been confirmed and he will continue working on his rehabilitation in preparation for further testing in three weeks’ time.

‘’Today I have been at the Tecknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona where they have carried out some tests on me," Nadal penned on Twitter.

"The Melbourne results are confirmed and the deadlines remain the same. Established the treatments to follow and in three weeks they will perform new tests to see the evolution.’’

As a result of the injury, Nadal will miss out on the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and most likely Indian Wells at the beginning of March, too.

Additionally, Nadal will probably drop out of the ATP top-10 for the first time since April 2005.

It is likely that the Spaniard will be focusing heavily on being back in shape for the clay-court season, in particular for the French Open where he will be wanting to defend his title.

