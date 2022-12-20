Rafael Nadal moves quickly to add new coach after Francisco Roig split

Rafael Nadal has moved swiftly to replace coach Franciso Roig after they surprisingly parted ways over the weekend.

Roig was on Nadal’s team for all of his professional career, meaning he has been by the Mallorcan’s side for all 22 of his majors.

However, he will now be replaced by Argentinian Gustavo Marcaccio, who is another figure Nadal knows well.

Writing on his Instagram page, Rafael Nadal said: "Hello everyone. I want to inform you of the joining of Gustavo Marcaccio to the technical team.

"Gustavo has been working at the Rafa Nadal Academy since April 2021 and I understand he is a good addition to the team. It sure will help us a lot to stay on the road. Welcome Gustavo!"

Over the weekend Nadal announced the surprising news about Roig moving on, saying he was ‘grateful’ for his efforts over so many years.

"I wanted to inform you that Francis Roig is leaving the team," Nadal said. "Francis has been an important person in my career and I am very grateful to him for all these years of work and friendship.

“When we started working together I was a child and together with my uncle Toni, we started on the circuit.

"Francis is a great coach who knows tennis very well and has helped me a lot to get better and better. I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project."

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.