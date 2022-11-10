Rafael Nadal reflects on ‘an unforgettable year’ ahead of ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal heads into his 11th ATP Finals in Turin in a reflective mood after an incredible season.

The 36-year-old, who is currently world number two, won both his 21st and 22nd major in 2022, taking the Australian Open crown for the second time and Roland Garros for and unprecedented 14th time.

Despite recurring injury struggles that forced Nadal to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-finals and a few other events, the Spaniard says he will keep playing a long as possible.

"I'm happy playing tennis. I still keep the love for the sport, the passion," Nadal said.

"If my body allows it, I will continue to enjoy my day-to-day career as a professional tennis player. When that's no longer possible, it's time to think about other things. For now, I still feel satisfaction and passion for tennis."

Asked about the highlights of his season, Nadal said there were many exciting moments, but the major titles, which put him one ahead of Novak Djokovic and two ahead of Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race has to be the best.

"Each title is different, each moment you enjoy in a particular way," said Nadal.

"This year, I experienced exciting moments in winning the Australian Open and at Roland Garros. It was a very good year, but difficult at the same time, as I had physical problems.

“But, if I put all this into context, it was an unforgettable year. I reached 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, an unforgettable moment for me, due to all the issues surrounding the tournament.”

Nadal will take part in the ATP Finals in Turin from 13 – 20 November, a tournament he has reached the final of twice but never won.

