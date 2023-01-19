Rafael Nadal side-lined for 6-8 weeks as injury confirmed

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will be out of the Tour for 6- 8 weeks as he recovers from his newest injury sustained at the Australian Open.

The defending champion took a shock exit in the second round against Mackenzie McDonald and was wincing in pain and struggling with a hip issue throughout the match.

Despite taking a medical time out and clearly unable to play his usual game, Nadal continued until the end finally losing in three sets before limping off.

His coaching team in the stands were visibly worried and his wife was seen wiping away tears.

After the match the Spaniard said he was unsure how serious the injury was but hoped it would not result in a long lay-off from the sport.

The 36-year-old now has the results and he confirmed in his native Spanish on twitter than his is expecting a 6- 8 week recovery from a hip-flexor injury.

“Good afternoon. I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday,” Nadal tweeted.

“The MRI shows a grade 2 lesion in the Iliacus Psoas of his left leg.

The tweet then added his plan for recovery and how long it will take.

“Now it's sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks”.

The timeline may hinder his participation at the ATP 1000 Indian Wells and Miami events in March but should hopefully see him fully recovered for the clay season.

Tennis fans will be eager to see if Nadal can continue his incredible record at Roland Garros by winning an unprecedented 15th title there, which would also be his 23rd Grand Slam in total.

Nadal has been a constant in the top ten of men’s tennis for almost 18 years, the last time he didn’t feature in the top ten rankings was April 2005.

