Rafael Nadal tipped to play ATP Finals despite always 'complaining' about it

ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi is expecting Rafael Nadal to play the ATP Finals this year despite it appearing that his season may be over.

Nadal had a brilliant start to 2022, winning both the Australian Open and French Open to take his career major tally to 22.

However, things has tailed off largely due to an abdominal injury that saw him withdraw during Wimbledon and underperform at the US Open.

He has also had plenty going on in his personal life as he recently became a father for the first time.

Despite that, though, Gaudenzi thinks Rafael Nadal will find the ATP Finals a difficult tournament to skip, mainly because it is one he is still yet to win.

“I don’t know [if he will play the ATP Finals]," Gaudenzi said, as quoted by Ubitennis. "I hope he’ll come. In my opinion he will, because he’s never won the ATP Finals. He’s won everything else, but is still to secure an ATP Finals.

“He has always complained about the fact it’s played on hard courts and not on clay. He’s got a point, but it’s quite inevitable considering the scheduling.

"Anyway I know it’s an event he would like to win at all costs because it’s the only important title missing from his resume.”

