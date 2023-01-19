Rafael Nadal will ‘last forever’ whatever happens after crashing out of Australian Open, says former pro

Alex Corretja thinks that Rafael Nadal will ‘last forever’ despite a new hip injury which led to his early exit from the Australian Open.

Defending champion and number one seed Nadal was knocked out in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets on Tuesday.

The Spaniard revealed in his post-match press conference that he had been dealing with some discomfort in his hip for days prior, but that the pain had intensified greatly during the match.

Nadal also reported that he was unsure how serious the injury was or how long recovery would take.

The early exit and additional injury have prompted further probing into Nadal’s retirement plans, but former world No. 2 Corretja doesn’t think it is the end of the line for the Spaniard just yet.

‘’We know that Rafa is going to try until the end of his career, whatever he feels,” Corretja said.

“So I don't necessarily feel that he's going to retire after Roland-Garros, he's going to go day-by-day. He actually said on Eurosport in Spain something like ‘I'm going to continue until I see that I'm not going to be able to continue playing’.

“So I don't think it's going to be the end of Rafa after Roland-Garros. Definitely when he's got these injuries it is [a little] step back in his mind and he also needs to recover.

‘’But if it's a short one I think it will give him like the hope to get ready again to hopefully have another chance to win another major - which might make a big difference on his career or not.

“Because at the end, when you've been winning so much, I don't think we need to count on whether he wins more majors or not.

“Rafa Nadal is going to last forever, whatever he does on his future.’’

