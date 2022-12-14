Rafael Nadal wins Fans' Favourite award for the first time

Rafael Nadal has won the ATP Fans' Favourite award for the very first time in his career, consequently ending his friend and rival Roger Federer's remarkable 19-year winning streak.

Federer won the Fans' Favourite award for 19 consecutive years, from 2003 to 2021.

To be eligible for the award, players had to be active and in the top 100 of the ATP rankings as of November 7, meaning Federer was ineligible for the award considering he retired in September.

After a rollercoaster of a season that saw Nadal secure a record 22nd Grand Slam, battle numerous injuries and welcome his first child, it was evidently a satisfying end to the year for the Spaniard.

''Hello guys, I am super happy to receive the Fan Favorite Award 2022,'' Nadal said in a video message. ''It makes me feel great.

''I can’t thank you enough everyone for the support—not only for this award, but same time all the support and love that I receive in every single city and event around the world.

''That means everything to me, so I am very looking forward to 2023 to share a lot of positive things again. See you soon.''

Nadal will shortly head to Australia to represent Spain in the inaugural United Cup which runs from December 29 to January 8.

A week later, Nadal will return to Melbourne as the US Open defending champion to try for a 23rd Grand Slam.

