Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup after doubles with Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Laver Cup due to personal reasons and will therefore miss his required singles match as part of the tournament rules.

The Laver Cup announced Nadal’s withdrawal on Saturday morning, saying: ‘’Matteo Berrettini will be stepping in for Roger Federer. Additionally, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie.’’

Norrie will face Taylor Fritz, the highest ranked player in Team World, on Saturday afternoon.

It comes after Nadal played alongside his friend and long-term rival Roger Federer in a doubles match that marked the end of Federer’s 24-year long career on Friday night. The pair were defeated by Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Federer was given permission to bend the rules of the tournament, which cites that all players must play at least one singles match, after he expressed his desire to retire after playing doubles alongside Nadal.

There has been speculation that Nadal would also withdraw from the tournament considering Norrie had been spotted at all of the press events for Team Europe from Wednesday onwards, while Nadal only arrived in London on Thursday morning.

It was touch and go as to whether Nadal would play at the Laver Cup at all following reports that his pregnant wife is in hospital back home in Mallorca, coupled with the fact he is still recovering from an injury he picked up at Wimbledon. However, being present for Federer’s final match clearly meant a lot to the Spaniard.

‘’It has been difficult weeks, few hours of sleep, a little stress in general.’’ Nadal said. ‘’Situations a little more complicated than usual at home. I have had to deal with a different pressure than what you are used to in professional life.

‘’Luckily everything It's fine, much calmer and in that sense I have been able to come here, which was important to me.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.