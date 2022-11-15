Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals dream dashed after second group stage loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal’s dream of winning his maiden ATP Finals title and ending the year as world No. 1 for the sixth time has been dashed by Felix Auger-Aliassime after the Canadian defeated the first seed 6-3, 6-4.

It’s the second loss of the week for Nadal who lost his opening match to American Taylor Fritz on Sunday which puts him at the bottom of the green group with one match left to play against third seed Casper Ruud.

Despite a promising start and appearing to have the upper hand early on in the match, ultimately the Spaniard was unable to deliver and take advantage of the break points he had against Auger-Aliassime.

Serving at 3-4 in the first set Nadal led comfortably at 40-0, but two double faults and unusual errors from the Spaniard led the Canadian to break and go on to take the set.

Nadal uncharacteristically gifted Auger-Aliassime more break points in the third game of the second set and the Canadian took an early lead which was all he needed.

The loss marks only the second time that Nadal has lost four consecutive ATP matches in his entire career, with the last time it happened being in 2009.

Nadal needs to win the tournament in order to reach the No. 1 spot but the chance of the Spaniard even reaching the semi-finals is now looking incredibly slim.

For a spot in the semi-finals, the results of the other matches would have to go in his favour and Nadal would have to defeat Ruud in straight sets in their match on Thursday which seems unlikely considering the Spaniards performances this week.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.