Reilly Opelka explains why he has come to 'despise some things about tennis'

Reilly Opelka has admitted he has come to 'despise' the way tennis slavishly devotes itself to tradition and wants players to be more free to express their individuality instead.

Opelka, the world number 37, is a brilliantly outspoken character on the ATP Tour and has never been afraid to tackle issues such as the politics within the sport.

This time he has targeted another facet of tennis and expressed his frustration at what he sees as the over-commercialisation of the sport at the expense of genuine individuality.

"I’ve come to hate tradition," Opelka told GQ magazine. "And, obviously, tennis is all tradition. Look at Wimbledon—that’s what it is. And it’s not for me.

"The more I’ve gotten into fashion and art, the more I’ve come to despise some things about tennis."

"The kits themselves, they’re all the same colours, they’re all so similar. Every brand does their photoshoots at Indian Wells, so the vibe is the exact same. There’s nothing unique about it anymore, and it’s sad,"

"We’re a solo sport. Anything goes wrong with us, there’s a direct effect. So I think the way the business structure of tennis is set up breeds a sort of conservative culture, where everyone’s so scared to be different."

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.