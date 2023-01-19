‘Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal was my favourite rivalry,’ says Coco Gauff

Teenage ace Coco Gauff has been talking about great tennis rivalries and says her favourite was that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Gauff is already a veteran of the WTA tour at the young age of 18 years, having played professionally for almost four years already.

The young American is the current world number 7 in singles and world number 4 in doubles and has already reached her first Grand Slam final at last year’s Roland Garros.

As a self-claimed fan of Serena Williams and Roger Federer, she has cited both as inspirations and says she would enjoy having tennis rivalries like her idols.

“Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal was my favourite rivalry. What they had was incredible,” Coco Gauff said in her BBC column.

“As a fan watching them it was amazing to see how they played on the court like they hated each other, but then to see afterwards they could be friends and did amazing things together.

“That moment at the Laver Cup where they touched hands made me emotional too!"

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis in late 2022, playing the Laver Cup alongside Rafael Nadal in doubles before an emotional farewell.

And while Gauff says she would love a similar rivalry, she was less happy about another rivalry of Federer's, one that she said had previously left her heart-wrenched.

“I guess a match-up like that is something that I'd love to be part of in the future. I'm not sure it would be quite as great as them, but hopefully we can get something close.

“Another one I have seen live is Roger and Novak Djokovic, although when Novak won the Wimbledon title in 2019 - the year I was there - it was a heart-wrencher for me because I'm a Roger fan.

“I like Novak a lot, but I like Roger maybe 10% more.”

Gauff says her other favourite rivalries involve her idol Serena Williams, whether against sister Venus or Maria Sharapova.

“As well as Roger and Rafa, the other match-up which I really enjoyed watching growing up was Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova - particularly being a Serena fan.

“Of course, another great rivalry was Serena and Venus Williams. I was primarily rooting for Serena in their matches because she was the one who really got me into the sport, but I always flipped allegiance depending on the situation.

“During the Australian Open final in 2017 I was rooting for Serena, but there have been finals where I've rooted for Venus.

“I would flip flop sides depending on who I felt I wanted to win based on the storyline of that year or tournament.”

Gauff famously burst onto the professional tennis scene in 2019 by becoming the youngest player ever to qualify for Wimbledon at 15-years-old and defeating Venus Williams in the first round.

