Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis, saying: 'I must recognize when it is the end'

Roger Federer has confirmed his retirement from tennis, saying that the Laver Cup next week will be his last tournament.

The 41-year-old has struggled with knee injuries in the last two years, with him requiring three operations in an attempt to correct it.

He did make a comeback last year, although he broke down again at Wimbledon and has now not played for more than a year.

He initially planned to return at the Laver Cup and then play Basel too this year before a full return to the ATP Tour in 2023, but he has opted for retirement instead.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer wrote on Instagram. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, or course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.

"I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over eight-months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years.

"I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever."

Federer retires with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, including three at Wimbledon. He also won more than 100 ATP Tour titles, a tally only bettered by Jimmy Connors.

