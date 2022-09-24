‘I’d do it all over again’ – Roger Federer bids an emotional farewell to tennis

Roger Federer described his career as 'a perfect journey' after he played his final ever match at the Laver Cup.

Federer took to the court for the final time in his professional career on Friday evening as he and doubles partner Rafael Nadal represented Team Europe and took on Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

The match was incredibly tight and had to be decided by the third set 10-point tiebreak, but it ultimately ended with a victory for Team World as Sock and Tiafoe won 4-6, 7-6 (2), (11-9), despite Federer and Nadal having match point at 9-8.

Although it wasn’t the fairy-tale ending that everybody wanted to see to mark the end of Federer’s illustrious 24-year career, it didn’t seem to matter as the focus was on celebrating the 41-year-old Swiss legends incredible journey.

‘’It’s been a perfect journey,’’ Federer said about his career after the match. ‘’I’d do it all over again.’’

Federer was asked to reflect on the journey that took him from junior champion to Grand Slam champion to tennis legend.

‘’It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really.

‘’It’s been so much fun, it’s been amazing. Thank you everybody. I’ve had so many people cheer me on. And you guys here tonight, it means the world.’’

There was barely a dry eye in the stadium as Federer delivered his farewell speech. When asked to comment on how much the support of his family meant to him over the years, the Swiss star struggled to keep it together.

‘’We have to go there?’’ Federer joked. ‘’I’ve done OK so far, I feel. I’m at least able to talk. In my vision I was never able to talk so I’m doing way better.

‘’Everybody’s here tonight from my family, so it’s great

‘’Everybody’s here, the girls, the boys. My wife has been so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play. It’s amazing. Thank you.’’

Federer also expressed happiness in ending his career while being part of a team, claiming he was a team player at heart.

‘’I didn’t want it to feel lonely out there,’’ he admitted.

‘’But to say goodbye in a team, I always felt I was a team player at heart.’’

‘’It does feel like a celebration to me. I wanted it to feel like this at the end and it’s exactly what I hoped for.’’

