'We can't fool ourselves about Roger Federer comeback chances,' warns analyst

Eurosport analyst Barbara Schett says no should be ‘fooling themselves’ by expecting a fairytale end to the career of Roger Federer

Federer has not played since Wimbledon last year, and he has featured in just a handful of tournaments since the start of 2020 due to a knee injury.

So far that injury has required three operations to correct, although he appears to be on course for a comeback at the Laver Cup next month.

However, Federer is 41-years-old now, and Schett says anyone expecting him to be the same player when he returns from his lengthy absence may have to adjust their expectations.

"I don't think he's going to do a Serena, where he's going to say, 'OK, I'm going to play this and that tournament'.

"I would love to see him play in Wimbledon and then go and retire, but it's up to him. It's a very personal decision.

"I think he just wants to give his knee a bit of a test, but we can't fool ourselves that he's 40 years of age and his career is coming to an end – it’s impossible to play much longer."

Roger Federer has been confirmed for the Laver Cup – a tournament he helped create – and he will also play the Basel Indoors this year too.

He says his plans after that would be to attempt a full comeback in 2023, but Schett is worried those plans can evaporate quickly.

She continued: "The question is at the Laver Cup, is he going to play singles? Or is it just going to play doubles? One thing is for sure, he's going to play something so we'll see him in action.

"Don't forget, he's not the youngest anymore, he's been out for a long time. He played his last match last year in Wimbledon, and things are not getting easier at that age when you are out for that long.

"When you play a professional match out there, you can practice as much as you want, but nothing compares to playing on high-level match that shakes your body around with the adrenaline. So, we'll see what's going to happen.

"I am always worried with Roger that one day he is just going to say 'OK, that's it, I call it quits.'"

