Roger Federer 'definitely done' with tennis as he rules out retirement rethink

Roger Federer says he is ‘definitely done’ with tennis after the Laver Cup as he distance himself from any kind of potential U-turn on his retirement.

Federer announced earlier this month that the Laver Cup would be his final event as a professional tennis player after a stunning career.

It is a career, though, that has become blighted by injuries in the last three years as he has battled to overcome a knee injury.

After three surgeries and one failed comeback bid, the 41-year-old has conceded defeat in that battle.

Recent years has seen many sporting greats decide to come out of retirement, with Kim Clijsters one such example from tennis. NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Brett Favre are two more top stars who ‘unretired’.

However, in an interview with NBC Today's Savannah Guthrie, Federer has dismissed any suggestion he will be tempted to join them.

“You know, unretiring is a thing now,” Guthrie said in the interview which airs on September 21. 'You're done?'

Federer, though, was unwavering in his response, saying: “No, no. I am definitely done. I know that, yeah.”

Earlier this month, Federer broke the news of his impending retirement, citing the persistent knee injuries that he just could not conquer in the end.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer said.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.”

